Crews find more debris in Lake Erie from crashed plane

CLEVELAND — Crews are finding more debris in Lake Erie from the wreckage of a plane that was carrying six people when it disappeared nearly two weeks ago near Cleveland.

The search resumed Wednesday after rough weather a day before forced recovery crews to stay out of the water.

City officials describe some of the latest debris recovered as being large pieces.

Divers earlier this week located part of the fuselage, several seats and an engine from the plane that vanished from radar soon after taking off from downtown Cleveland on Dec. 29.

All six people who were on board are presumed dead. Human remains from one person have been found.