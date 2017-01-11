Cyprus peace talks to focus on federal boundaries
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GENEVA — A third day of talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus is expected to concentrate on the internal boundaries of an envisioned federation.
Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are expected to present maps of their proposals for demarking the respective zones.
The issue is key because it will largely determine how many people who were displaced 43 years ago when Cyprus was cleaved along ethnic lines will reclaim lost property and homes relatively quickly.
Turkey invaded in 1974 in response to a coup aiming to unite the east Mediterranean island with Greece.
Anastasiades said Wednesday's presentation of maps is in line with the talks' schedule. The talks will expand Thursday with representatives from Britain, Greece and Turkey participating.
Most Popular
-
B.C.'s homeowner grant doesn’t distinguish between rich and poor, critics charge
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family
-
-
Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza fighting at UFC Fight Night in Halifax