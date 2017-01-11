Cyprus peace talks to focus on federal boundaries

GENEVA — A third day of talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus is expected to concentrate on the internal boundaries of an envisioned federation.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are expected to present maps of their proposals for demarking the respective zones.

The issue is key because it will largely determine how many people who were displaced 43 years ago when Cyprus was cleaved along ethnic lines will reclaim lost property and homes relatively quickly.

Turkey invaded in 1974 in response to a coup aiming to unite the east Mediterranean island with Greece.