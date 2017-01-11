Doctors: Dad who dropped girl off bridge now competent
A
A
Share via Email
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A state mental hospital evaluation concludes a Florida man is now competent to stand trial on charges that he threw his young daughter to her death off a Tampa Bay area bridge.
Pinellas Circuit Judge Chris Helinger said during a Wednesday hearing that she's read the report on 27-year-old John Jonchuck and set a competency hearing for March 27.
Assistant Public Defender Jane McNeill says she'll want to have doctors chosen by the
Authorities say that in January 2015, Jonchuck stopped his car on the bridge, grabbed 5-year-old Phoebe from the back and then walked to the edge, where he dropped her over.
Doctors have been treating Jonchuck to restore his competency to stand trial.
The Tampa Bay Times http://bit.ly/2j735iX ) reports prosecutors will seek the death penalty.
Most Popular
-
Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza fighting at UFC Fight Night in Halifax
-
One Toronto woman's plan to bring more diversity to academia
-
Halifax home broken into twice in same night, suspect tries to jump out window to escape
-
Dartmouth Costco workers cover cost, shipping of thank-you collage to Desmond family