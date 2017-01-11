Ex-lawmaker reconsiders plea deal in sexual-favours case

ST. ALBANS, Vt. — A former Vermont lawmaker who reached a plea deal with prosecutors before going to trial on charges he tried to extract sexual favours in exchange for rent says he's reconsidering it.

Norman McAllister told WPTZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2j8U75l ) on Wednesday he's reconsidering the no contest pleas he entered Tuesday. His trial had been set to begin Wednesday.

The 65-year-old Republican pleaded no contest to charges of prohibited acts and lewd and lascivious conduct and faces up to seven years in prison. In return, prosecutors dropped a sexual-assault charge that could have carried a life sentence upon conviction.

Franklin County State's Attorney James Hughes says McAllister has until sentencing to change his mind.

A sentencing date hasn't been set.

McAllister says he's considering hiring new lawyers.

___