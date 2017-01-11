Haley on UN job: South Carolina crises, lessons in diplomacy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says dealing with lawmakers and serving as the state's healer-in-chief through deadly natural disasters, a shooting massacre and other crises has equipped her for the job of U.N. ambassador.

"Everything I've done leading up to this point has always been about diplomacy," the conservative Republican said Monday. "It's been about trying to lift up everyone — getting them to work together for the greater good — and that's what I'm going to attempt to do going forward."