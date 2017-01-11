News / World

Intruder stabs California woman to death with samurai sword

Local news outlets say a 44-year-old man was located nearly two hours later and surrendered to Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives.

An intruder walked into the home around noon Wednesday and began beating the victim with a wrench before grabbing an ornamental sword from the wall and killing her.

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. — A Los Angeles-area woman has been stabbed to death with a samurai sword from her own home.

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune says an intruder walked into the woman's Temple City home around noon Wednesday and began beating her with a wrench before grabbing an ornamental sword from the wall and killing her.

A friend of the woman was injured when he tried to stop the attack.

The 40-year-old woman died at the scene. Her 10-year-old son was inside the home but wasn't harmed.

KABC-TV says a 44-year-old man was located nearly two hours later and surrendered to Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives.

Authorities didn't mention a motive for the attack, but they said the suspect appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

