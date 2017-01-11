Iran will send delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss hajj

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian official says a delegation will visit Saudi Arabia next month to discuss plans for this year's hajj pilgrimage.

The official IRNA news agency Wednesday quoted a representative of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying the Feb. 23 visit comes in response to an invitation from Saudi Arabia.

The representative, Ali Qaziaskar, expressed hope that the visit would lead to a "clear cut" conclusion, saying "we will not attend the hajj ceremony until the situation is resolved."