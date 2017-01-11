Israel: Hamas lured soldiers with photos of women

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military says it has uncovered a plot by the Hamas militant group to spy on soldiers by posing as women and befriending them on social media.

A senior military official said Wednesday that Hamas tracked down soldiers through Facebook, and then, posing as young women, would send pictures to their mobile phones to strike up a friendship. Soldiers were then persuaded to download a chat application that in reality gave Hamas access to their smartphones.

The military said the photos belong to real women whose photos and personal details were stolen from their Facebook profiles.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity under military guidelines, said the plot was caught in time and no major damage was done.