Israeli Arabs urge general strike after house demolitions
JERUSALEM — Israeli Arab leaders have called for a general strike in all their towns and villages in response to the demolition of 11 homes without proper permits by Israeli authorities.
Lawmaker Yousef Jabareen on Wednesday called the demolition in the central city of Kalansua "unprecedented" and vowed to fight further measures. He said the source of the problem were longstanding barriers placed by the state that prevent Arabs from acquiring proper building permits.
The Israeli government has recently vowed to crack down harder on illegal Arab building. It comes after criticism from Jewish West Bank settlers who faced a court-ordered evacuation of an illegally built outpost and who demanded the law be enforced equally.
