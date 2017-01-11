Israeli Arabs urge general strike after house demolitions

JERUSALEM — Israeli Arab leaders have called for a general strike in all their towns and villages in response to the demolition of 11 homes without proper permits by Israeli authorities.

Lawmaker Yousef Jabareen on Wednesday called the demolition in the central city of Kalansua "unprecedented" and vowed to fight further measures. He said the source of the problem were longstanding barriers placed by the state that prevent Arabs from acquiring proper building permits.

Arabs make up some 20 per cent of Israel's population and often complain about a second-class status.