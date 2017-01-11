Judge finds grounds for charges over church fire, stabbings

LEBANON, N.H. — A judge has found grounds for a New Hampshire man to face charges of stabbing two people and setting fire to a church and other buildings.

Anthony Boisvert, of Lebanon, is being held on $500,000 bail. He's accused of setting fire to the First Baptist Church in Lebanon on Dec. 28 and then stabbing two people who talked to police about him.

The 27-year-old Boisvert has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of arson. His case has been referred to the public defender's office.

Boisvert's case on Tuesday was bound over to Grafton Superior Court.