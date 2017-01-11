Judge: Guatemalan supreme court judge meddled in son's case

GUATEMALA CITY — A Guatemalan judge has alleged that a Supreme Court justice tried to intervene improperly in a corruption case involving her son.

Judge Carlos Ruano said Wednesday that he had reported Justice Blanca Stalling to the special prosecutor against impunity. At a news conference, Attorney General Thelma Aldana and the head of the commission against impunity, Ivan Velasquez, said they had asked the Supreme Court to strip Stalling of her immunity.

Stalling denied exerting any undue influence.

Stalling's son is among 20 businesspeople and public officials charged in a scheme that solicited bribes for government health contracts. Otto Molina Stalling is charged with taking bribes to award contracts for dialysis to a company. Prosecutors say 15 people died as a result of shoddy treatment.