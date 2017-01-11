Mental health workers urge governor to spare inmate's life
RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of mental health workers and child advocates are urging Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare the life of a convicted killer scheduled to be executed next week.
More than 50 people sent a letter to McAuliffe this week asking him to support Ricky Gray's request to have his sentence commuted to life in prison. Gray's execution is scheduled for Jan. 18.
The letter says Gray deserves a strong punishment, but that it's "beyond dispute" that he was also a victim of "horrific" abuse.
