Mexico's 2nd woman presidential hopeful criticizes president

MEXICO CITY — A former governor has become Mexico's second female presidential hopeful, a sign that the 2018 presidential election season has already opened.

The announcement by Ivonne Ortega that she wants to run for the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party illustrates the big the divisions in the party, known as the PRI.

President Enrique Pena Nieto is a PRI member. He recently implemented a deeply unpopular, 20- per cent increase in fuel prices.

Ortega said in a series of video ads launched Monday she would have done things differently, and gave a list of ten things she would do that Pena Nieto didn't.

Former first lady Margarita Zavala has already indicated her desire to run for the conservative National Action Party.