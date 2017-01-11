New Jersey mayor rescues woman from burning home

PAULSBORO, N.J. — The mayor of a New Jersey borough put his old skills to the test when he happened upon a burning home and saved a woman's life by getting her out safely.

Paulsboro Mayor Gary Stevenson says he doesn't consider himself a hero after rescuing the woman, a shift worker who was sleeping when the blaze broke out at her home on Tuesday morning.

Stevenson has been a member of the Gloucester (GLAH'-stur) County borough's fire department since 1984 and also served as its chief for 12 years before becoming mayor.

The Democrat noticed the fire after leaving a funeral that was a block away from the smouldering home.