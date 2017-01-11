Officials name 5th person killed in Florida airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Authorities have identified a woman from Ohio as the fifth person killed in last week's shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward County spokeswoman Kimberly Maroe released the name of 69-year-old Mary Louise Amzibel of Ohio in an email Wednesday night.

Maroe also confirmed the names of the other four victims, who had already been identified by the media. They are 70-year-old Shirley Wells Timmons of Ohio; 57-year-old Michael John Oehme of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 84-year-old Olga M. Woltering of Marietta, Georgia; and 62-year-old Terry Michael Andres of Virginia Beach, Virginia.