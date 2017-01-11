Opposition: Airstrikes hit near Syrian capital despite truce
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — An opposition monitoring group and rescue workers say airstrikes have resumed in a Damascus suburb despite a Russian-Turkish cease-fire in Syria, killing at least one woman and injuring several others.
At least six airstrikes Wednesday hit villages in al-Marj in the eastern Ghouta suburb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syrian Civil
Fighting has raged in and around Damascus since the cease-fire, including in the water-rich Barada Valley. The government and opposition groups exchanged blame for violating the truce.