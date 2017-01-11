Senators seeking insights on Trump infrastructure plans

WASHINGTON — Transportation secretary-designate Elaine Chao is facing questions from senators seeking insights into how the Trump administration plans to implement the president-elect's promise to generate $1 trillion in infrastructure spending and how it would regulate self-driving cars and drones, among other concerns.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee has scheduled a hearing Wednesday on Chao. She has been one of Donald Trump's least controversial Cabinet choices thus far.

Trump repeatedly promised during the presidential campaign to dramatically ratchet up spending on the nation's roads, bridges, railways and airports, saying their condition was a disgrace. It's also one of the principal ways he said he would create jobs. But since the election, Trump and his transition team have been fairly quiet on the subject.

House and Senate GOP leaders have said they'll wait to see what the new administration proposes before tackling an infrastructure bill. Trump has said he expects to be occupied early in his administration with cutting taxes and repealing one of President Barack Obama's signature accomplishments, the Affordable Care Act. Infrastructure isn't expected to be dealt with until late spring.

Chao, 63, was labour secretary during George W. Bush's administration, and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush, making her more of a known quantity than some people Trump has tapped for his administration. She is also the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and many senators have a personal relationship with her.

But she hasn't been immune from criticism. Labour unions say that as labour secretary she mostly sided with industry when enforcing labour and safety rules.

As transportation secretary, Chao would be responsible for regulating auto, truck, train, transit, pipeline and aviation safety. The department frequently faces pressure from industry to relax safety rules and block new ones.