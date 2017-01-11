Serbian president meets convicted war criminal

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia's president has met a convicted Bosnian Serb war criminal urging the protection of rights for the Serbs living in the Balkan region.

The meeting between Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic and wartime top Bosnian Serb leader Momcilo Krajisnik on Wednesday reflects the current resurgence of nationalist stands that led to the wars in the 1990s, leaving more than 100,000 people dead.

Krajisnik spent 13 1/2 years in prison for persecuting and forcibly expelling non-Serbs during Bosnia's 1992-95 war. He was released in 2013 after the conviction by the U.N. war crimes tribunal in the Hague, Netherlands.

Krajisnik said after the meeting that Bosnia "has become an impossible state."