Sheriff: Deputies shot teen who pointed gun at authorities

SULPHUR, La. — A Louisiana sheriff says his deputies shot a 19-year-old man who was arguing with his mother and pointing his gun at them.

News outlets report that Austin L. Rackley, of Sulphur, was shot in the neck Monday night and later hospitalized in stable condition.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says two deputies arrived at the scene after receiving a call that a man was holding a gun to his head. He says they ordered him to put down the gun, but instead he pointed it at them, prompting them to fire.