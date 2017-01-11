Study: Some bats showing resistance to deadly fungus

CONCORD, N.H. — The little brown bat, a species that has been decimated by a deadly fungus, could be taking the first tentative steps to recovery.

Researchers for the first time are finding the bats showing some resistance to white-nose syndrome — the fungus that has killed millions of them across North America.

White-nose syndrome was first discovered in 2006 in New York. It has spread through the Northeast and has been confirmed in 29 states and five Canadian provinces.