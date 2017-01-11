Teen lacrosse players get probation in guinea pig slaying
GROSSE ILE, Mich. — Two high school lacrosse players accused of killing a guinea pig for good luck before a game in suburban Detroit have been sentenced to probation.
Judge David Groner says the incident "shocked the conscience." But he told the young men Wednesday that they have bright futures and won't have criminal records if they stay out of trouble while on probation for a few years.
Michael Roth and Tanner Coolsaet played for Grosse Ile (EEL) High School last spring. Police say the guinea pig was stabbed and beaten with a bat off school property and thrown into the Detroit River. The players, now ages 18 and 19, were charged with killing an animal.
Coolsaet and Roth told the judge they made a mistake. A younger player was charged in Juvenile Court.
