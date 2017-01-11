The Latest: Schools, highways closed in central Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on severe winter weather in the Northwest (all times local):

8:18 a.m.

Schools and highways were closed across central and eastern Washington state on Wednesday because of snow and high winds. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were expected in Grant County.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office warned residents to stay off roads, as snow drifts of 3 to 8 feet tall were reported.

"Too dangerous to drive this morning," the sheriff's office tweeted shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

__

6:38 a.m.

A major snowstorm spread through Portland and southwest Washington, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.

The National Weather Service says parts of Portland got up to a foot of snow, a rare event in a city known for its rain.

The snow began at the end of Tuesday's rush-hour commute, so the roads were free of heavy traffic during the storm. Still, some cars were left abandoned on highways and the state Department of Transportation warned drivers to stay home Wednesday, if possible.