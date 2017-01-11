Top Iraqi commander: Mosul could be liberated in 3 months

IRBIL, Iraq — A top Iraqi commander says the operation to retake the city of Mosul from the Islamic State group could be complete in three months or less.

Lt. Gen. Talib Shaghati said in an interview with the AP on Tuesday evening that "It's possible" Mosul will be liberated in three months or less. But he warned it is difficult to give an accurate estimate of how long the operation will take because it is not a conventional fight.

"There are many variables," he said, describing the combat as "guerrilla warfare."