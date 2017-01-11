Turkish legislators scuffle in debate over Erdogan's powers
ANKARA, Turkey — Scuffles have erupted between ruling and opposition legislators in Turkey's parliament during deliberations over a controversial package of
Lawmakers on Wednesday were seen pushing each other and exchanging blows during a round of voting on Wednesday.
The opposition accuses the ruling party of breaching
Erdogan has long pushed for the amendments, insisting that a strong leadership will make Turkey stronger.
Critics fear that the changes will give Erdogan too many powers with few checks.
