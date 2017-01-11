US stock indexes edge higher in early trading; oil rising
The major U.S. stock indexes edged higher in early trading Wednesday as investors looked ahead to the start of corporate earnings reports later this week. Energy stocks led the gainers as crude oil prices headed higher, while phone and real estate stocks lagged the most.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 79 points, or 0.4
EARNINGS SEASON: Big U.S. companies start reporting fourth-quarter earnings this week. On Friday JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America release their results.
FASTER IS BETTER: Drugmaker Merck rose 4.7
HEALTHY OUTLOOK: Intuitive Surgical gained 3.3
SALES SLUMP: Signet Jewelers slid 4.2
DISAPPOINTING FORECAST: Auto parts supplier BorgWarner was down 1.6
TRUMP FACTOR: Investors are awaiting President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference in nearly six months, as questions fly over Russia's role in the election year hacking of Democratic groups. Investors were awaiting news on Trump's plan to disengage from his businesses and on his policy positions on international trade.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX was up 0.6
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 22 cents at $51.04 a barrel in New York, having lost $1.14 the day before. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, was up 40 cents at $54.04 a barrel in London.
BONDS: Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held at 2.38
CURRENCIES: The pound continued to weaken amid concern that Britain might break off completely from the European Union's single market. The currency was trading at $1.2056, down from $1.2163 the day before. The dollar rose to 116.38 yen from 115.73 yen late Tuesday. The euro fell to $1.0491 from $1.0560.