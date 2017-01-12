5th man gets prison in drug-related Texas abduction-slaying

EL PASO, Texas — A fifth man has been sentenced to prison over a 2009 drug-related kidnapping and killing of a West Texas man who was later found shot with his hands chopped off in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Federal prosecutors say 34-year-old Francisco Javier Pulido was sentenced to 24 years in prison during a court hearing in El Paso Wednesday.

Pulido had pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to kill, kidnap or injure in a foreign country.

Authorities say Sergio Saucedo was kidnapped under orders of a Mexican drug cartel from his El Paso-area home and taken across the border to Juarez, where he was killed for losing a 670-pound marijuana load seized by authorities.