Activists: 6 dead in airstrike in northern Syria
BEIRUT — Activists say an airstrike on a Syrian village near the once-contested city of Aleppo has killed six civilians, including at least three children.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says four of the victims were children.
Fighting and airstrikes have continued across Syria despite a cease-fire between the government and rebels that came into effect on December 30. U.S.-led coalition forces have also stepped up raids against Qaida-linked militants in northwestern Syria.
It was not clear who carried out the attack on Babka.