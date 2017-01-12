Belgium arrests man with charges related to Paris attacks

BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities have arrested a suspect and filed terror-related charges linked to the November 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.

The federal prosecutor's office said Thursday the suspect, identified only as Farid K, was accused of providing fake documents which were used in the preparation of the attacks. He was charged with taking part in the activities of a terrorist group and held in custody.

Another suspect, Meryem E.B., was charged with falsification of documents but released.