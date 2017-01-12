Cash on the line: stolen ATM partly derails train in Germany

BERLIN — A freight train has partially derailed in Germany after hitting a stolen cash machine that had been left on the track.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident before dawn Thursday in Dinslaken in western Germany. A freight train from the Netherlands hit the ATM, which had been stolen from the town's station, and the locomotive came off the track.

It wasn't immediately clear who stole the machine and put in on the track. Whoever was responsible didn't get any money — the ATM was cracked open by the impact but the cash spread over the tracks was collected by police.