Decision on appeal against Habre conviction set for April

DAKAR, Senegal — Appeals court judges in Senegal will rule in April on whether to uphold the life sentence conviction of former Chad president Hissene Habre for war crimes, crimes against humanity and torture for abuses during his 1982-1990 tenure.

Habre's conviction was the first of a former head of state handed down in the Extraordinary African Chambers, which was established to prosecute crimes against humanity.

Head appeal Judge Ougadeye Wafi said Thursday a verdict would be given April 27. The appeal hearing began Monday.

Court-appointed lawyers appealed Habre's conviction by arguing it was based on errors of fact and law.