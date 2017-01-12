Ex -Kosovo premier freed pending French extradition decision

PARIS — A French court has ordered the release of a jailed former prime minister of Kosovo pending a decision on whether to extradite him to Serbia, where he's wanted on war crimes charges.

Overturning an earlier decision, the court in the eastern French city of Colmar said in a statement Thursday that Ramush Haradinaj can leave jail but must stay in France under judicial supervision while his case is studied.

Serbia's government formally requested his extradition after French police detained Haradinaj last week at Basel Mulhouse Frieburg airport.

The arrest has angered Kosovo, where lawmakers called on the European Union to intervene to secure his release.