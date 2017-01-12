Forces loyal to self-declared PM seize Libyan ministries

CAIRO — A self-declared prime minister in Libya says his forces have seized at least three ministries in the capital and is declaring a return of his government after what he described as a yearlong failure of the current U.N.-backed premier.

Khalifa Ghwell told The Associated Press over the phone from Tripoli on Thursday that his forces control the ministries of defence , labour and the "martyrs and the wounded."

He said conditions have gone "from bad to worse" in the year since Prime Minister Fayez Serraj became head of a U.N.-backed government. Serraj is currently visiting Egypt.