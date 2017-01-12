German economy accelerated in 2016 thanks to higher spending
BERLIN — Germany's economy accelerated slightly last year to grow by 1.9
The figure released by the Federal Statistical Office was slightly better than Germany's performance in the previous two years, and also a bit above the 1.8
Household spending was up 2
Foreign trade had a slightly negative impact on GDP as a 3.4
The office didn't immediately offer an estimate for fourth-quarter growth. An official quarterly growth figure is due next month.