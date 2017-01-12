German TV slams exclusion from European nationalist meeting

BERLIN — German public broadcaster ARD says it may take legal action after being refused access to a conference of European nationalist leaders later this month.

Volker Herres, ARD television's program director, tweeted a statement Thursday saying the broadcaster's editors "condemn this massive encroachment against the freedom to report."

ARD said it was denied accreditation by Alternative for Germany, an anti-immigration party that is doing well in opinion polls ahead of the country's fall general election. The station rejected the claim it had reported unfairly on the party in the past.