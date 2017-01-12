Lawmakers: Utility-scale wind farm poses security threat

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina legislators want the incoming Trump administration to shut down a utility-scale wind farm nearing completion because they say it poses a national security threat.

A spokesman for state House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday a letter signed by Moore and other legislators was sent to President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

The lawmakers said they worry the wind turbines and blades rising about 50 stories above northeastern North Carolina farmlands could interfere with long-distance Navy radar installation in nearby Chesapeake, Virginia. The radar system scans for ships and planes hundreds of miles into the Atlantic and Caribbean.