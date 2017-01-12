Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Banks and technology companies are leadings stock lower in early trading on Wall Street.
Health care stocks also fell. Pfizer fell 1.4
Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies.
The Dow fell 93 points, or 0.5
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.33