Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Banks and technology companies are leadings stock lower in early trading on Wall Street.

Health care stocks also fell. Pfizer fell 1.4 per cent shortly after the opening bell Thursday, the biggest decline in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies.

The Dow fell 93 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 19,859. The S&P 500 gave back 10 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 2,265. The Nasdaq composite declined 33 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 5,530.