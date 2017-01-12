Memorial ready when missing North Carolina teen is buried

SALISBURY, N.C. — Work has been completed on a memorial in a North Carolina cemetery for the body of a teen who had been missing, although it's not known when she will be buried.

Erica Lynn Parsons was 13 when disappeared from her Salisbury home in 2011. She was not reported missing until 2013. Her remains were found in a grave in Chesterfield, South Carolina, last October.

No one's been charged. Investigators will give their findings to the Rowan County District Attorney. Her adoptive parents, Sandy and Casey Parsons, are in federal prison on fraud charges.

WBTV reports (http://bit.ly/2jzTTR1) workers placed a large granite bench with the sculpture of an angel at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The memorial and funeral costs were donated.