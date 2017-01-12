Officer: 'Black Lives Matter' was written on doughnut box

SMYRNA, Ga. — Police in suburban Atlanta and Krispy Kreme officials say they're investigating a blog report that a police officer found the words "Black Lives Matter" written on his box of doughnuts when he went to pick them up.

Smyrna police spokesman Louis Defence tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2iLLBWi ) that the agency is looking into the report and would release a statement once they have "vetted the issue."

Krispy Kreme spokeswoman Sarah Roof says the company is also investigating the matter.

The Blue Lives Matter blog posted a photo of a Krispy Kreme box with the writing on it.