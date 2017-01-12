Ohio judge delays trial in blaze that killed 2 firefighters
A
A
Share via Email
TOLEDO, Ohio — The trial of a man accused of setting a fire that killed two Ohio firefighters has been delayed until April.
An attorney for Ray Abou-Arab told a judge in Toledo that he doesn't believe a
The 63-year-old Abou-Arab has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges accusing him of starting the 2014 fire at a Toledo apartment building he owned. Authorities allege he used a flammable liquid to start the blaze that killed a veteran firefighter and a rookie inside the building.
Abou-Arab remains jailed.