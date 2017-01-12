Outrage over Indian flag doormats on sale on Amazon

NEW DELHI — India's foreign minister is demanding an apology from online retail giant Amazon.com Inc. for selling doormats depicting the Indian flag through its Canadian retail website .

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj warned in a Twitter message on Wednesday that she could deny Indian visas to Amazon employees if the company did not apologize and "withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately."

India is not the only country whose flag was featured on a doormat. Amazon sells similar mats showing flags of the U.S., Canada and other countries.

The site removed the Indian-themed product, however, following Swaraj's Twitter threat.