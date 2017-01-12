Police: Boy pulls gun on classmate, demands Chicken McNugget

NEW YORK — A 12-year-old New York City boy is accused of pulling a gun on a classmate and demanding that she give him her chicken nugget.

Police say the boy first approached the girl inside a McDonald's in Harlem on Tuesday and asked her for one of her Chicken McNuggets. When the girl refused, police say the boy followed her as she walked to a nearby subway station and pointed a gun at her head, demanding that she give him a nugget.

Police say the girl smacked the gun away and told the boy to leave her alone.