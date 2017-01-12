Romanian intelligence official suspended amid inquiry

BUCHAREST, Romania — A senior Romanian intelligence official has been suspended after a businessman indicted on wide-ranging corruption charges claimed he had a close relationship with the officer.

Florin Coldea, the No. 2 at Romania's Intelligence Service, was removed from his post Thursday after the agency announced it was investigating his conduct to determine whether he had broken any laws or rules.

In recent days, businessman Sebastian Ghita has boasted in footage broadcast on a private TV channel that he vacationed with Coldea and his family in the Seychelles, Italy and Paris, providing photos to support his claims.