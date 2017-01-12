Russia, Turkey sign Syria flight safety agreement
MOSCOW — Russia's
The Russian
The ministry says a Turkish delegation
Relations between Moscow and Ankara took a hit in 2015 after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syria-Turkey border. It took Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan months to apologize for the incident.
After he did, Russia brought Turkey onboard as a key partner to broker a peace settlement in Syria.
