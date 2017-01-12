Russia, Turkey sign Syria flight safety agreement

MOSCOW — Russia's defence ministry says it has signed an agreement with the Turkish army to ensure flight safety over war-torn Syria.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the memorandum lays the groundwork for co-ordination between the two countries' air forces to "prevent accidents involving planes and drones" in Syrian air space.

The ministry says a Turkish delegation travelled to Moscow to sign the agreement.

Relations between Moscow and Ankara took a hit in 2015 after Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet near the Syria-Turkey border. It took Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan months to apologize for the incident.