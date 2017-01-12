Small plane carrying gold cargo crashes in Zimbabwe

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Authorities in Zimbabwe say a small aircraft carrying gold reportedly worth almost $1 million has crashed. But the two people on board, and the treasure, were rescued.

Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that the Cessna 206 plane crashed while transporting gold from Bulawayo to Harare, the capital.

Charamba says one person on the plane suffered minor injuries in Tuesday's crash. Civil aviation officials say the pilot made a distress call to report engine failure before losing contact with airport staff in Bulawayo.