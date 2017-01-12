Snowman on track causes German train driver to hit brakes

BERLIN — Police are looking for people who built a snowman on railway tracks in northeastern Germany, prompting a train driver to slam on the brakes.

The roughly 1.5-meter (5-foot) snowman stood on the tracks in Wesenberg after sunset on Wednesday. The driver of an approaching train couldn't determine whether it was a snowman or a real person, and hit the emergency brake. Police say the manoeuvr caused some 5,000 euros ($5,270) in damage to the train's braking system.