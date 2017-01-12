Spain's envoy to UK resigns amid outcry over plane crash
MADRID — Spain's ambassador to the United Kingdom has resigned amid increasing calls for him to be sacked over his handling of 75 deaths in a 2003 crash of a military jet.
Ambassador Federico Trillo announced his resignation on Thursday, saying he doesn*t want to interfere with the government's work.
Trillo was chosen for the London job by the government of Mariano Rajoy in 2012. He was Spain's
Rajoy's cabinet has acknowledged a high-level report that recently blamed Trillo's ministry for not ensuring the safety of troops in air transportation.
