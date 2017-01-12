Testimony by NY man's family may be key at terrorism trial

NEW YORK — The outcome of Manhattan's first Islamic State-related terrorism trial may hinge on the testimony of family members of a New York college student who died in Syria.

The yet-to-occur testimony in the trial of an Arizona man took on added significance Thursday when a legal fight erupted over a picture that may confirm the student's death.

Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL') has pleaded not guilty to charges that he aided the Islamic State terror group by helping the student, Samy el-Goarany (ehl-goh-AHR'-nee), get to Syria.

A lawyer for the defendant says the legal team has asked the government for original versions of pictures that "purport to depict" the student's death.