The Latest: 3 charged with killing of 2 NY teenage brothers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Latest on fatal shooting of two teenage brothers (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

Syracuse police have charged two men and a 17-year-old girl with fatally shooting two Cuban-born teenage brothers in what authorities believe was an attempted robbery set up by the girl.

Police Chief Frank Fowler says the three were arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder and attempted robbery. They're accused of shooting 17-year-old Daniel Diaz-Marrero and 19-year-old Ismael Diaz-Marrero on Tuesday evening.

Fowler says the shootings occurred during a robbery attempt set up when 17-year-old Sheahonni Davis asked the brothers to meet her. Police say 19-year-old Toriano Newson and 23-year-old Curtis L. Paige III tried to rob the brothers and Newson opened fire, hitting both siblings.

It couldn't be determined if the three suspects have lawyers who could comment on the charges.

The older brother was a sophomore at Le Moyne College, in suburban DeWitt. His sibling was a senior at a Syracuse high school.

