The Latest: Fire involved Congressman's staffer, family

BALTIMORE — The Latest on a house fire that injured four and left six children missing (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A Baltimore Congressman says a fire that injured four and left six children missing involved a staffer from his district office and her family.

Rep. Elijah Cummings said in a statement Thursday that Katie Malone has worked as a special assistant in his Catonsville office for nearly 11 years. He says she serves constituents in the areas of immigration, postal services, and the military, including service academy nominations. He says "this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all."

Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark says responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the northeast Baltimore home when they arrived early Thursday. He says the woman and two of the children are in critical condition and the third child is in serious condition. He says another six children who live at the home are unaccounted for.

The cause is under investigation.

7:20 a.m.

