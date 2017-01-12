The Latest: Roof collapses at Bend elementary gym
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Latest on the snowstorm in Oregon and southwest Washington (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
The Bend-La Pine School District has closed all its schools for roof assessments after a gymnasium roof collapsed at an elementary school Thursday morning.
The school district said on its
The district says there will be no school Thursday or Friday.
The weight from 2 feet of snow has strained roofs in Central Oregon. Bend firefighters responded to a collapsed building Wednesday evening near the Old Mill District, and a FedEx distribution
7 a.m.
Schools are closed and more than 5,000 Portland General Electric customers remain without power as the Portland area recovers from one of the biggest snowstorms in its history.
Almost a foot of snow fell in downtown Portland Tuesday and Wednesday, and freezing temperatures will keep it in place the next few days. Roads are slippery and many sidewalks are icy and treacherous.
Trimet, the Portland-based regional mass transit agency, said buses and light-rail trains are running on their normal weekday schedules, but warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.
Portland General Electric says power outages affecting more than 63,000 customers have been repaired, but the heavy snow continues to bring down trees and branches.